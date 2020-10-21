Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,801 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,406 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Barclays raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

NYSE CCL opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.96. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.