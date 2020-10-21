Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,955 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Philip Poindexter sold 4,691 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $201,243.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 2,800 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,115 shares of company stock worth $745,729 in the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Stock Yards Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

SYBT stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

