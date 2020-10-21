Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,414 Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Griffin Industrial Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Griffin Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Griffin Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Griffin Industrial Realty stock opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a market cap of $327.71 million, a P/E ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 0.83. Griffin Industrial Realty Inc has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $64.35.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.

In other Griffin Industrial Realty news, VP Scott Charles Bosco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $155,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

