Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $698,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 170.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $10,306,000. AXA grew its position in Kellogg by 13.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 768,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after buying an additional 89,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $4,482,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 6.9% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 2,727 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $5,214,208.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 540,834 shares of company stock worth $36,144,500 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

