Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $318,000 in VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of VOXX International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 108.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 44.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Beat Kahli bought 31,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $195,289.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 211,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,453. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. VOXX International Corp has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $278.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

