Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 684,900 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 782,100 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 78,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

MSBI opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $320.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $68.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MSBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Midland States Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.