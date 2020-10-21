Applegreen (LON:APGN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $312.36

Applegreen PLC (LON:APGN)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.36 and traded as low as $290.00. Applegreen shares last traded at $290.00, with a volume of 7,841 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $374.08 million and a PE ratio of 11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 312.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 311.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,148.73.

About Applegreen (LON:APGN)

Applegreen plc operates as a petrol forecourt retailer in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Retail Ireland, Retail UK, and Retail USA. It sells fuel, food, and other groceries through its aCafe and Bakewell brands, as well as other international brands, such as Burger King, Subway, Costa Coffee, Greggs, Lavazza, Chopstix, Freshii, and 7-Eleven.

