San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Update

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,900 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 178,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 219,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 55,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 311,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJT stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 98.43% and a net margin of 75.53%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

