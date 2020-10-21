Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 152,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:EDF opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.

In other news, EVP James E. Craige bought 5,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $39,868.29. Also, EVP James E. Craige bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $252,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,401.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

