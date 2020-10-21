Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Short Interest Down 12.4% in September

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,600 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 301,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $18.17.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. Titan Machinery’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TITN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

