Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd (NYSE:MNP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.36

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and traded as low as $14.21. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 26,653 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:MNP)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

