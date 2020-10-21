iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (XMV.TO) (TSE:XMV) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.65

Shares of iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (XMV.TO) (TSE:XMV) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and traded as low as $29.38. iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (XMV.TO) shares last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 6,347 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.73.

