Aew UK Reit (LON:AEWU) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $76.60

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Aew UK Reit PLC (LON:AEWU) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and traded as low as $75.40. Aew UK Reit shares last traded at $76.60, with a volume of 300,880 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on Aew UK Reit from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 83 ($1.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

The company has a market cap of $119.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 71.44.

Aew UK Reit Company Profile (LON:AEWU)

AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 1 April 2015 and domiciled in the UK.

