Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $145.77

Watkin Jones PLC (LON:WJG) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.77 and traded as low as $140.40. Watkin Jones shares last traded at $142.00, with a volume of 123,145 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WJG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 145.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 151.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26.

In other news, insider Richard Simpson sold 209,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £306,429.18 ($400,351.69).

Watkin Jones Company Profile (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

