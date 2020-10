Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $438.88

Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $438.88 and traded as low as $400.00. Leaf Clean Energy shares last traded at $400.00, with a volume of 109,901 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $520,000.00 and a PE ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 438.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 416.52.

Leaf Clean Energy Company Profile (LON:LEAF)

Leaf Clean Energy Company is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in subordinated or mezzanine debt securities, growth capital, and in Series B through pre-IPO rounds. The firm does not participate in auction-base transactions. It seeks to invest in renewable energy projects and companies and in sustainable technology including clean energy companies and projects including activities such as the production of alternative fuels, renewable power generation, waste-to-energy, water, and the use of technologies to reduce the environmental impact of traditional energy The firm seeks to invest in clean energy projects that create environmental benefits through greenhouse gas emission reductions and generation and commercialization of carbon credits.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Clean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Clean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.