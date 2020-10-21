Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (SPI.V) (CVE:SPI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (SPI.V) (CVE:SPI)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (SPI.V) shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 7,000 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56.

In related news, insider Elmag Investments inc. acquired 6,953,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$347,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 99,434,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,971,706.30.

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

