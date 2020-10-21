iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (XMI.TO) (TSE:XMI) Share Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.59

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (XMI.TO) (TSE:XMI)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and traded as low as $34.39. iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (XMI.TO) shares last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 5,219 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.50.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (XMI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (XMI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.