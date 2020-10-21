Short Interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Increases By 17.8%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 27.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $227.94 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 4,062 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $32,130.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $90,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 30.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

