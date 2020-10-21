Shires Income (SHRS.L) (LON:SHRS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $210.63

Shires Income (SHRS.L) (LON:SHRS)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.63 and traded as low as $204.92. Shires Income (SHRS.L) shares last traded at $207.00, with a volume of 36,687 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 210.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 219.70.

Get Shires Income (SHRS.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Shires Income (SHRS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Shires Income (SHRS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shires Income (SHRS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.