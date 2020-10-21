Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Wellness Center USA Inc (OTCMKTS:WCUI)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.09. Wellness Center USA shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 15,000 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

