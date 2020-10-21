Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $209.72

Blancco Technology Group PLC (LON:BLTG)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.72 and traded as low as $194.00. Blancco Technology Group shares last traded at $194.00, with a volume of 4,122 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.02) price objective on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.02) price target on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 209.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 196.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $154.94 million and a PE ratio of 121.25.

In other Blancco Technology Group news, insider Matt Jones sold 131,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total transaction of £255,902.40 ($334,338.12).

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile (LON:BLTG)

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Solutions, a mobile diagnostics testing and erasure solution; and Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers.

