Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $38.23 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $40.82.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

