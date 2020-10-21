Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $40.82.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.