Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

In related news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

