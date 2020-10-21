KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Equities researchers at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

BSY stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $40.82.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

