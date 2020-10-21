Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $38.23 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $40.82.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

