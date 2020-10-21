(DEN) (DEN) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

(DEN) (NYSE: DEN) is one of 241 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare (DEN) to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares (DEN) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio (DEN) $1.27 billion $216.96 million 42.23 (DEN) Competitors $8.06 billion $396.27 million 6.51

(DEN)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than (DEN). (DEN) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for (DEN) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (DEN) 0 0 2 0 3.00 (DEN) Competitors 2708 9953 13512 446 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 81.64%. Given (DEN)’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe (DEN) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of (DEN) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of (DEN) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares (DEN) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (DEN) -53.49% -46.09% -12.86% (DEN) Competitors -98.97% 40.13% -0.67%

Summary

(DEN) competitors beat (DEN) on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About (DEN)

There is no company description available for DENBURY ORD.

