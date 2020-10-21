Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of CRSR opened at $22.97 on Monday. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $19,301,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

