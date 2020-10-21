Head-To-Head Comparison: Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) versus Matson (OTCMKTS:MATX)

Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) and Matson (NYSE:MATX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matson has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Matson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services -84.69% -16.34% -7.18% Matson 4.11% 10.98% 3.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Matson shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Matson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Matson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services $225.66 million 0.00 -$138.81 million N/A N/A Matson $1.67 billion 1.31 $82.70 million $1.91 26.62

Matson has higher revenue and earnings than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hornbeck Offshore Services and Matson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Matson 0 1 2 0 2.67

Matson has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.49%. Given Matson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Matson is more favorable than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Summary

Matson beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico.

About Matson

Matson, Inc. provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California, and various islands in the South Pacific, as well as Okinawa, Japan; and provides container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services Hawaiian islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. In addition, it offers ship management services. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation brokerage services, including domestic and international rail intermodal, long-haul and regional highway trucking, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight services; less-than-container load forwarding services; warehousing and distribution services; and supply chain management services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

