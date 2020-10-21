ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) vs. iShares Agency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:AGZ) Head-To-Head Comparison

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

ASML pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. iShares Agency Bond ETF pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. ASML pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASML has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares ASML and iShares Agency Bond ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASML 24.30% 25.91% 13.96% iShares Agency Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.2% of ASML shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of iShares Agency Bond ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASML and iShares Agency Bond ETF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASML $13.24 billion 12.21 $2.90 billion $6.89 55.87 iShares Agency Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than iShares Agency Bond ETF.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ASML and iShares Agency Bond ETF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASML 1 3 10 0 2.64 iShares Agency Bond ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A

ASML currently has a consensus price target of $371.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.43%. Given ASML’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ASML is more favorable than iShares Agency Bond ETF.

Risk and Volatility

ASML has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iShares Agency Bond ETF has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASML beats iShares Agency Bond ETF on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications. The company offers TWINSCAN N)XT (DUV) systems for imaging wafers, which consists of systems that operate at a specific wavelength of the light source, such as i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride. It also provides TWINSCAN NXE (EUV) lithography systems, which are equipped with new EUV light source technology and a new optical technology that uses reflective mirrors rather than the traditional lenses; and scanner products with a applications portfolio of software and metrology and inspection products. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

