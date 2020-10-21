American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $258.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Tower have outperformed the industry over the past year. In September, the company announced a new master lease agreement with its tenant T-Mobile. The lease provides revenue-growth visibility for American Tower. Notably, wireless carriers are increasingly investing in 5G upgrades and 4G network densification as mobile-data usage grows. This is propelling the demand for tower space, supporting American Tower’s leasing activity. The company has a resilient business model, providing a safer harbor amid the current global uncertainty. Also, decent liquidity and prudent capital-allocation strategy bode well. However, tenant concentration is concerning as any consolidations or reduction in network spending adversely impact the company’s top line. Stiff competition and elevated churn in certain emerging markets are woes.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.08.

AMT stock opened at $243.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. American Tower has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.85. The firm has a market cap of $108.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,080,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $45,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

