Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Altagas Ltd’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altagas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Cormark also issued estimates for Altagas’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALA. CIBC increased their price objective on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altagas in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Altagas from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.88.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$17.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. Altagas has a 12-month low of C$8.71 and a 12-month high of C$22.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.09.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$989.15 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Altagas’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

