Great Panther Mining (GPL) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Great Panther Mining (NYSE: GPL) is one of 82 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Great Panther Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Great Panther Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining -26.26% 8.41% 3.13% Great Panther Mining Competitors -13.06% 2.44% -0.04%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Great Panther Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Panther Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Great Panther Mining Competitors 649 1849 1943 105 2.33

Great Panther Mining presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 233.54%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 25.09%. Given Great Panther Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Great Panther Mining is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Panther Mining and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining $198.65 million -$91.02 million -4.34 Great Panther Mining Competitors $5.74 billion $718.39 million -12.73

Great Panther Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Great Panther Mining. Great Panther Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Great Panther Mining has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Panther Mining’s rivals have a beta of 0.48, indicating that their average share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Great Panther Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Great Panther Mining beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico. Its exploration properties also include the El HorcÃ³n, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

