Analysts Expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report $560.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $781.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.30 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $9.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,028.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $538.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.44 million to $808.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $168.84 million, with estimates ranging from $64.70 million to $317.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

Shares of BPMC opened at $102.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.95 and its 200-day moving average is $74.78. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $105.50.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,349,800.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,291.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,435 shares of company stock worth $5,373,079 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 295.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth about $179,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.