$39.38 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce sales of $39.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $39.77 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $56.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $171.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.20 million to $176.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $260.53 million, with estimates ranging from $224.20 million to $282.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.43.

CDLX opened at $79.04 on Wednesday. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 2.34.

In other news, Director Bryce Youngren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.79 per share, with a total value of $9,249,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 327,126 shares of company stock valued at $21,742,200 and have sold 39,739 shares valued at $3,063,883. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.