$263.52 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) will announce sales of $263.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.50 million and the highest is $265.53 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $220.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $920.16 million, with estimates ranging from $879.00 million to $955.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $238.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $926.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

