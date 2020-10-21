Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.74 Million

Brokerages forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will post sales of $18.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.86 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $16.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $74.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.60 million to $74.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $83.00 million, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $91.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHCT. Colliers Secur. began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 83.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $52.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,093,000 after purchasing an additional 204,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,255,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,245,000 after acquiring an additional 102,440 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 679.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 316,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 276,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 41,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $664.7 million in 131 real estate properties as of June 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

