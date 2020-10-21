$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) will announce $2.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Univar Solutions posted sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Univar Solutions.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on UNVR. ValuEngine cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.05. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $24.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univar Solutions (UNVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.