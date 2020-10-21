Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. Dynatrace reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.61. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 125,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $5,134,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,273,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,091,426.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $322,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,081,211 shares of company stock valued at $903,153,158 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 150.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $1,315,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $939,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 61.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,310,000 after buying an additional 420,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dynatrace by 540.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

