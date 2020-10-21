Analysts Anticipate Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to report sales of $524.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $530.00 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $481.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on AJRD. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after buying an additional 41,863 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 41.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 32.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,808,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,164,000 after purchasing an additional 260,533 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,842,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,746,000 after purchasing an additional 109,299 shares during the period.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.28. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $57.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

