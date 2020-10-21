$703.48 Million in Sales Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to post sales of $703.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $694.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $712.50 million. TopBuild reported sales of $682.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.85.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 11,815 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total transaction of $1,649,137.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $820,819.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,617.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,977. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $14,455,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in TopBuild by 8.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 88,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $1,383,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild stock opened at $181.91 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $191.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.46.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

