Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will announce sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $6.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 886.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 192.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 144,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 75.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 724,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,272,000 after acquiring an additional 311,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 96,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

