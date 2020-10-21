Analysts Expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Brokerages expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to post $3.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the lowest is $3.26 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $3.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $12.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $14.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Nomura lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,766 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 816,618 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,150,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth $6,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GT opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

