$299.10 Million in Sales Expected for Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) to report $299.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fitbit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $298.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.00 million. Fitbit posted sales of $347.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fitbit.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $261.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.85 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.35 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fitbit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fitbit by 6.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fitbit by 25.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fitbit by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fitbit in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fitbit by 335.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIT opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Fitbit has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.77.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

