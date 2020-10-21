Morgan Stanley Trims Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Target Price to C$4.00

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.09.

Shares of HSE opened at C$3.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Husky Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.21 and a 1-year high of C$10.80.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Husky Energy Inc. will post -0.2171974 earnings per share for the current year.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

