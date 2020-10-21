Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHR. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$8.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.75.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$184.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.6010909 EPS for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

