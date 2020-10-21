CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CWX. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $524.67 million and a P/E ratio of 22.47. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$2.73 and a 1-year high of C$7.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.69.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$412.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$378.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.