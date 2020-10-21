BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Given a C$3.30 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$3.30 price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Laurentian reissued a hold rating on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$3.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $189.09 million and a PE ratio of 4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.24. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$2.29 and a 52 week high of C$5.50.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

