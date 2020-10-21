KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

KPT has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE KPT opened at C$12.93 on Tuesday. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of C$8.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.30.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$386.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$369.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.937165 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

