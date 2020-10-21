KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have C$14.00 price objective on the stock.
KPT has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.
Shares of TSE KPT opened at C$12.93 on Tuesday. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of C$8.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.30.
KP Tissue Company Profile
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.
