Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering restated a sell rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.88.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$16.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion and a PE ratio of -634.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.20. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$35.80.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 0.7486741 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,384.62%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

